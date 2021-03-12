Walter Isaacson will discuss ‘Code Breaker’ at in-person event on Saturday

Bestselling author and New Orleans native Walter Isaacson will host the first national signing of his new book, “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” on Saturday (March 13) at a private home in the Garden District.

The book is an account of how 2020 Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues launched a revolution that allowed us to cure diseases, fend off viruses and have healthier babies. Isaacson will share his insights into the work of Doudna, which is increasingly topical as we navigate through this pandemic and aim to understand the technology behind the new vaccines.

The event is limited to 150 guests, due to COVID-19 restrictions. At the home of Tony and Katherine Gelderman on First Street in the Garden District, it will be outside, socially distanced and fully masked. Tickets are required, and the price includes a signed copy of the book.

The event will also honor Britton Trice, a lifelong friend of Walter Isaacson, who opened the Garden District Book Shop 40 years ago in the Rink Shopping Arcade. Trice recently retired after turning over to a new generation one of the most prominent independent bookstores in the Gulf South. The store is credited with playing a role in launching the literary careers of authors from Anne Rice to James Lee Burke.

Author Walter Issacson has served as the former editor of Time Magazine and chairman & CEO of CNN. He currently is a member of the faculty at Tulane University.

The evening with Walter Isaacson will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday (March 13). Registration — at this Eventbrite link — is required. More information can be found at www.gardendistrictbookshop.com or Eventbrite.