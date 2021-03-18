Viewpoint: Voters in Louisiana’s ‘majority minority district’ to choose a U.S. representative Saturday

The 2nd Congressional District as it exists today is a “majority minority district” created during the 1990 redistricting cycle, according to Ed Chervenak, a UNO political scientist who has polled the race through his firm Edgewater Research.

The intent of the 1990 redistricting was to create a voting district where a “representative of choice” could be elected. The district runs from New Orleans East to Baton Rouge and includes parishes along the Mississippi River.

Except for Joseph Cao, who served one two-year term after defeating William Jefferson, there has not been a Republican member of Congress elected from the metro New Orleans area in more than 100 years.

Jefferson had already been indicted for bribery when Cao opposed him in 2008. In that era, Louisiana had an election system in which the winners of separate Democratic and Republican primaries automatically advanced to the run-off. Cao easily beat Jefferson but lost his re-election bid on Nov. 2, 2010, to Cedric Richmond, who subsequently served 10 years before he was named a senior adviser to President Joseph Biden.

In Saturday’s election to replace Richmond in Congress, the lengthy ballot includes eight Democrats and four Republicans, along with an Independent, a Libertarian and a No Party candidate.

Voters will choose from these 15 candidates:

Chelsea Ardoin, Republican

Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, Independent

Claston Bernard, Republican

Troy A. Carter, Democrat

Karen Carter Peterson, Democrat

Gary Chambers, Jr., Democrat

Harold John, Democrat

J. Christopher Johnson, Democrat

Brandon Jolicoeur, No Party

Lloyd M. Kelly, Democrat

“Greg” Lirette, Republican

Mindy McConnell, Libertarian

Desiree Ontiveros, Democrat

Jenette M. Porter, Democrat

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., Republican

More than 30,000 people have already cast their vote in Saturday’s election. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. See here to find your polling place.

