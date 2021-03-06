Traffic advisory: Dublin Street in Carrollton area to close this week for roadwork

From the Mayor’s Office

Beginning Monday (March 8) and continuing through Friday, (March 12), weather permitting, the 1800 block of Dublin Street, between Hickory and Cohn streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow construction crews to start pavement restoration.

Road closure signs will be in place throughout the process.

During this time, street parking and driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors are reminded to adhere to “No Parking” signage to avoid being ticketed or towed, as well as to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.

This work is part of the $15 million Hollygrove Leonidas Group A project that includes replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines; repairing damaged curbs and gutters; patching the roadway with asphalt; replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Questions about this project or RoadWorkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.