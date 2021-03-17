St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru fundraiser to aid St. Michael School

The Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club, the folks who present the parade and block party in normal times, found a way to celebrate and to continue their support for St. Michael School.

They are hosting a drive-thru style event today (March 17). Guests are asked to provide a cash or credit card donation to St. Michael Special School, and in return receive a free gift from the children of the school. Kisses, however, will not be exchanged for flowers this year.

“Before COVID, our annual block party would raise a lot of money for St. Michael’s,” said club spokesman Jeff Delatte. “We are trying to do this in order to continue helping the school.”

The drive-thru donation and gift exchange will take place today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael Special School, 1522 Chippewa St.

To participate, drive by the front of the school, where members of the Irish Channel Parade will accept cash, check, and credit card donations for the school.

Gifts from the children will be given to drivers. Safety measures will be in place, including required masks and social distancing.