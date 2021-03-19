Sponsored: New ‘Pop-Up @ Tchoup’ with local food vendors and live music debuts this Saturday

New Orleans’ hottest new culinary pop-up is here

This Saturday and every Saturday this spring, Rouses Markets will host a family-friendly weekend vacation for your tastebuds.

Nearly 20 local food vendors from all over the city will be featured at Pop-Up @ Tchoup, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rouses at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St., with live music from Piano on a Truck. The kickoff event this weekend is sure to be a great time for the whole family.

This outdoor space is the new hub for emerging culinary artists. Safely enjoy the fresh air with plenty of space to physically distance, as you munch on some tasty treats. Fall in love with New Orleans food again. Take a break from another weekend inside, and taste the flavors of your favorite local chefs.

Our Vendors

Supporting local businesses is at the heart of Pop-Up @ Tchoup. Making a commitment to the local economy, all vendors keep 100% of their profits.

Popular food vendors like Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, along with social media sensations like Issa Snack Express, Buttery Spell, the BATTER-ina and Divine Cuisine, will bring their fresh, locally-made products straight to customers. You can get everything from fresh lemonade, juices, and huckabucks, to custards, cakes, cheesecakes, and even hot glazed beignets! YUM!

This week’s vendors include: The Custard Shop, Ascent Blends, Top Shelf Pastries, Kerry’s Natural Lemonade, Keyala’s Pralines, Sweet Craft, Amazin Kajin Pickles, Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ, The BATTER-ina, Divine Cuisine, Linda Green, Jessie’s Sweet Boutique, Issa Snack Express, Mr. B’s Bakery, Caneland, Big O’s Original Pops, Shaq Brown and Buttery Spell.

Your weekends just got more exciting, and it’s only at Rouses!

Pop-Up @ Tchoup runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday this spring.