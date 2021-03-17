Sponsored: Join us in celebration of Women’s History Month hosted by Chelsey Richard Napoleon, Clerk of Civil District Court

In continuation of our virtual exhibits, we invite you to join us in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Our March blog will explore a sampling of historical records relating to free women of color as property owners in our collection.

Visit orleanscivilclerk.com to view the blogs.

Visit us at the Research Center, where exhibits can be viewed in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

For more information, please contact the Research Center at 504.407.0106 or civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com.

