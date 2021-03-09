Sponsored: Introducing the Crescent Room at CR Coffee

Something fresh is brewing Uptown! Since its inception in 2009, Coast Roast Coffee has served New Orleans with locally brewed coffee, teas, and friendly service. With that spirit in mind, the next evolution of CR Coffee Shop is here!

The minds behind the handcrafted beverages are excited to announce the expansion at 3618 Magazine St. and the opening of a private meeting and event space. Introducing The Crescent Room: a clean and safe multipurpose rental space to host business meetings, community forums, and more! Accomplish tasks in a dedicated flexible professional space, and with beverages included in the rental, your new work-from-home boardroom is here.

The refreshed setting has updated outdoor seating, with a new front patio bar table boasting more seating options — the perfect spot to relax and take in the views of historic Magazine Street. Now with twice as much indoor space, patrons can feel at ease with more room to spread out and social distance at the same time; a cheerful and airy addition to the colorful interior.

CR Coffee Shop and Coast Roast Coffee & Tea are incredibly thankful to the customers who have given support throughout this pandemic. Locals are the backbone of small businesses, and all of this is only possible through the patronage of the New Orleans community.

To shop online, show support, or keep up with CR, please visit crcoffeenola.com or find CR on Instagram @CRcoffeeshop.

CR Coffee Shop

3618 Magazine St.

504-354-9422

crcoffeenola.com

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily