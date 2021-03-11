Sponsored: Engage your kids in creative play and promote development

‘Take Me Down to the Second Line’

Young Audiences of Louisiana’s Artsplay! at Home has returned. Mardi Gras Season may be over, but the spirit is alive year-round in New Orleans, as YALA’s latest workshop series reminds us.

Crafted by Young Audiences of Louisiana and Louisiana Wolf Trap Teaching Artist Janese Brooks-Galathe, “Take Me Down to the Second Line” is based on the traditional indigenous culture of New Orleans Second Line and Black Masking Indians. Each New Orleans-themed session is designed to promote childhood development and expand caregiver knowledge—all to the tune of play.

In addition to getting into the true New Orleans spirit, with each workshop families will have the opportunity to explore visual art. In this series, YALA has partnered with New Orleans African American Museum (NOAAM). NOAAM works to preserve the history and elevate the art, culture, and contributions of African Americans in New Orleans and the African Diaspora. They have contributed artwork to share with each lesson.

Thanks to the generous contribution of The Helis Foundation, workshops are free to the public. The next session takes place this Saturday, March 13. In order to keep families safe, all sessions will take place virtually via Zoom. Whether on a laptop, tablet or a cell phone, register today for the workshop link and participate from anywhere.

Full Workshop Schedule

February 27: Workshop 1 – Mama Don’t Cry (Emotional Development)

March 6: Workshop 2 – Roll Wit Me (Social Development)

March 13: Workshop 3 – Do What Cha Wanna (Word Relations)

March 20: Workshop 4 – When the Saints Go Marching In (Math Foundations)

March 27: Workshop 5 – Down to the Audubon Zoo (Imaginative Play)

April 3: Workshop 6 – All on Mardi Gras Day (Multiple Development Areas)

For more information on Young Audiences of Louisiana’s early learning programs and workshops, please contact Eddie Lanieri at eddie@ya4la.org.

About Young Audiences of Louisiana

Young Audiences of Louisiana was founded in 1962 to bring chamber musicians into local classrooms. For nearly 60 years, Young Audiences has adapted and evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of youth throughout the state through our mission of “inspiring, empowering, and uniting children and communities through education, arts, and culture.”

Young Audiences of Louisiana is part of a national network of 30 affiliates throughout the country under Young Audiences Arts for Learning. As the nation’s first and largest arts-in-education network, Young Audiences Arts for Learning ensures the highest standards in arts education programs for over five million school children annually.

About WolfTrap

Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts is a recognized leader in early childhood arts-integrated learning and instruction. Wolf Trap Institute is scaled nationally, with 17 affiliated organizations and numerous partners in 30 states that deliver arts-integrated education experiences to 60,000 teachers, parents/caregivers, and students annually.

About The Helis Foundation

The Helis Foundation is a Louisiana private foundation, established and funded by the William Helis Family. The Art Funds of The Helis Foundation advance access to the arts for the community through contributions that sustain operations for, provide free admission to, acquire works of art, and underwrite major exhibitions and projects of institutions within the Greater New Orleans area.