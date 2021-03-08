Roadwork update: Freret, Irish Channel, Hollygrove, Broadmoor, Audubon, Central City, East Carrollton, Fontainebleau

From the Mayor’s Office

An unprecedented amount of infrastructure work is happening across New Orleans — altogether more than $500 million on roadways and on vertical construction projects and there is more to come.

For the first time in more than five years, the city has approved nearly $300 million in bonds for a tax-exempt sale, which will lead to multiple projects out for advertisement in the coming months. These projects are designed to improve public spaces, add more stormwater storage and fix more streets.

Additionally, about $110 million in joint infrastructure roadway projects, $10 million in capital building projects, and $100 million in green infrastructure projects will be out for bid in the next few months.

Roadwork NOLA released updates on the following projects in Uptown neighborhoods.

FRERET GROUP A SET TO BEGIN FINAL INSPECTIONS

Hard Rock Construction Co. is preparing the Freret Group A infrastructure improvement project for final inspections. Upon completion of drainage and waterline work, the project will move forward with final inspections during March.

Residents will continue to be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets.

This $4 million project was designed by Kyle Associates. The scope of work varies block by block but includes the following:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and

Replacing / repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines.

Details of the original construction sequencing and timeline were first made available at the public pre-construction meeting. View a copy of the meeting presentation and details about construction sequencing here.

EAST RIVERSIDE, GARDEN DISTRICT, IRISH CHANNEL, ST. THOMAS GROUP A BREAKS GROUND

Hard Rock Construction crews broke ground on the $7.5 million East Riverside/Garden District/Irish Channel/St. Thomas Group A project in February.

Crews are working in close collaboration with the city’s in-house historic preservationist and archeologist as excavation commences in the area to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken.

The community will be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets. Residents are asked to continue to be mindful of “No Parking” signs installed prior to roadwork. Vehicles are eligible for towing if not moved within 24 hours of signs being placed.

This project was designed by Integrated Logical Support and is expected to be completed in spring 2022, weather permitting. The scope of work varies by block and includes the following:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and

Replacing / repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and / or drainage lines.

The city hosted a virtual meeting via WebEx in November 2020 to discuss anticipated impacts to the community. View a copy of the presentation here.

SEWER REPAIRS, PAVEMENT RESTORATION CONTINUE IN HOLLYGROVE, LEONIDAS GROUP A PROJECT

The Hollygrove, Leonidas Group A project continues to make progress. Additional sewer line issues were identified, and crews began making those repairs in early February.

In addition to laying new wearing course (upper layer in the roadway) layers of asphalt throughout the project area, Drennan Construction Industries completed the intersection work required at Birch and Cambronne streets. Excavation operations continued, along with forming new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

The scope of work for the $15 million infrastructure improvement project may include: replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines; repairing damaged curbs and gutters; patching the roadway with asphalt; replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and installing ADA ramps at intersections. It is scheduled to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.

Waggoner Engineering is the project designer. The project is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The presentation from the March 26, 2020, public meeting about the project is available here.

WATERLINE WORK PROGRESSES IN BROADMOOR GROUP A

Hard Rock Construction crews began tying the newly installed waterline into the existing water supply on the $13.6 million Broadmoor Group A project. Crews are also working on roadway and sidewalk restoration.

The community will be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets.

Residents are asked to continue to be mindful of “No Parking” signs installed prior to roadwork. Vehicles are eligible for towing if not moved within 24 hours of signs being placed.

This project was designed by Digital Engineering and Imaging and is expected to be completed in spring 2022, weather permitting.

The scope of work varies by block and includes the following:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and

Replacing / repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and / or drainage lines.

The city hosted a virtual meeting via WebEx in November 2020 to discuss anticipated impacts to the community. View a copy of the presentation here.

WATERLINE, SEWER AND PAVING WORK CONTINUES ON AUDUBON GROUP A

Boh Bros Construction crews continue underground utility and roadway restoration work in the Audubon neighborhood as part of the $7.3 million Audubon Group A infrastructure improvement project.

Waterline work on Webster and Henry Clay streets continued in close collaboration with Sewerage & Water Board. Paving operations on parts of these blocks are expected to be complete this month. The project is currently scheduled to be wrapped up in summer 2021.

Residents will continue to be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets.

This project was designed by All South Consulting Engineers. The scope of work varies block by block but includes the following:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and

Replacing / repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and / or drainage lines.

Information about this project was made available at a public pre-construction meeting on May 21, 2020. The presentation can be found here.

BLACK PEARL / EAST CARROLLTON GROUP A CONTINUES MOVING FORWARD

The $11.9 million Black Pearl/East Carrollton Group A project, which began construction in August 2020, continues to make significant progress. Construction contractor Hard Rock Construction Co. has completed Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps on Burdette, Fern and Plum streets.

Waterline and sewer line work continues on Short and Plum streets. Utility work will continue in the coming months in addition to excavation, sidewalk and concrete work. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2022, weather permitting.

Click here to view a map of the project, which was designed by All South Consulting Engineers. The scope of work varies by block and includes the following:

Patch Mill/Overlay: Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb to curb and repair damaged sidewalks;

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb to curb and repair damaged sidewalks; Patch Concrete: Removing damaged portions of the concrete roadway and replace it with new smooth concrete pavement;

Removing damaged portions of the concrete roadway and replace it with new smooth concrete pavement; Incidental Road Repairs: Removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replace it with new smooth pavement; and

Removing damaged portions of the asphalt roadway and replace it with new smooth pavement; and Non-Paving Incidentals: Repairing damaged sidewalks, driveway aprons and curbs within the public right-of-way.

The city hosted a virtual community meeting via WebEx in July 2020 to discuss anticipated impacts. View a copy of the presentation here.

CREWS WORK WEEKENDS TO REMAIN ON SCHEDULE ON CENTRAL CITY GROUP A

Barriere Construction crews continued working weekends in order keep the Central City Group A project on schedule.

In February, crews continued waterline and sewer line work, in addition to sidewalk and driveway apron restoration. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021, weather permitting.

Residents will continue to be informed ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and / or impact their parking and access to their streets.

This $9.1 million full-depth reconstruction project was designed by C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates,. The scope of work varies block by block but includes the following:

Replacing damaged underground water, sewer and drainage lines;

Repaving the roadway;

Replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

The city hosted a virtual meeting via WebEx in August 2020 to discuss anticipated impacts to the community. View a copy of the presentation here.

MARLYVILLE-FONTAINEBLEAU GROUP C PROJECT CONTINUES WATER AND SEWER LINE SYSTEM REPLACEMENTS

Wallace C. Drennan Inc. crews are working on Versailles Boulevard between Walmsley Avenue and Fontainebleau Drive as they connect homes to the new sewer lines and start street excavation to replace sewer lines.

Additionally, crews are continuing sewer line work on Short Street with waterline replacement work to follow. Neron Place is currently on hold until crew’s complete sewer line and waterline work on Sycamore Street.

If residents notice catch basins obstructed with construction materials, please contact RoadworkNOLA at 504-658-ROAD (7623).

The city will inform residents ahead of any work that will involve utility disruption and/or impact their parking and access to their street and driveways.

This $10.5 million project was designed by Schenk, Endom & Flanagan. As a full-depth reconstruction project, work varies block by block but includes:

Repaving asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb;

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections; and

Replacing / repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and / or drainage lines.

The project began in October 2020 and is expected to be completed in winter 2022, weather permitting.

Information about this project was made available at a public pre-construction meeting on Sept. 10. The presentation can be found here.

For more information about these projects and other upcoming work, visit roadwork.nola.gov or call 504-658-ROAD (7623).