Really, Really Old Book Sale offers rare books to fund summer program for kids

Courtesy of Friends of New Orleans Public Library

On Saturday (March 27), the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library will host an outdoor “Really, Really Old Book Sale” at the Carriage House located behind Milton H. Latter Library at 5120 St Charles Ave.

This outdoor sale will feature hundreds of out-of-print, signed, first editions, rare, antiquarian books and fond treasures from your childhood.

Prices start at $1, and all proceeds will go toward the 2021 Summer Fun and Reading Program at the New Orleans Public Library.

“The public library needs community support now more than ever before,” FNOPL Executive Director Dixon Stetler said. “Through fundraisers like this one, we can fund important library programs, and also provide access to high quality reading materials that are affordable to all.”

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library raises money from the books sales year-round to underwrite critical library programming, including the annual Summer Reading Program, Black History Month Programming and the Every Child Ready to Read Program.

FNOPL also sells books online through stores on eBay and Amazon. See here for a link to the online stores.

The regular sales at the Carriage House Bookshop behind the Latter branch have resumed on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The monthly sales at the Palmer Park Art Market will start up again when the city moves into Phase 4; it is currently in Phase 3 of the coronavirus restrictions.

Face masks are required at the book sale, and shoppers are urged to use the available hand sanitizer before browsing. No more than 10 people at a time are allowed at the Carriage House, and shoppers are limited to 45 minutes of browsing the books, CDs, DVDs and other materials.

The Really, Really Old Book Sale on Saturday opens to the general public at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

Friends of the New Orleans Public Library members are invited to a members-only shopping hour from 10 until 11 a.m. for early access to rare finds or popular books. To become a member, visit the Friends site here.

The book sale is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Really, Really Old Book Sale

Carriage House behind Milton H. Latter Library

5120 St. Charles Ave.

Saturday, March 27

11 a.m. -2 p.m. (members only, 10-11 a.m.)

friendsnola.org