Purse snatched from table on Magazine Street

A woman was at a table in the 3000 block of Magazine Street on Tuesday (March 23) just after 11:30 a.m. when someone came up from behind and grabbed her purse, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The purse had been on the table, police said.

The robber got into a car with the purse and fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.