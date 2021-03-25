Pop-up exhibit shows house floats you may have missed

A pop-up exhibition of the House Float art installations that dotted New Orleans’ neighborhoods during the 2021 Carnival season is on display for the next two weekends at the Contemporary Art Center, while the pieces are auctioned off online.

These are the “Hire a Mardi Gras Artist” floats co-sponsored by the Krewe of Red Beans. The artistic creations from select house floats will be on view in one location for the first time — and the last time.

They individual float pieces are being sold through an online auction that will benefit the New Orleans’ culture-bearers, through the krewe’s Feed the Second-Line initiative, and the CAC. The auction is live until April 4 and available here.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but advance reservations are required.

It is open Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28 and April 3-4 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the CAC’s St. Joseph Street Warehouse (entrance on St. Joseph Street). See here for online reservations.