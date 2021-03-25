Police seek person of interest in Gert Town shooting death

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating the pictured person of interest for questioning in the ongoing investigation of the shooting death of 20-year-old Joshawn Palmore on March 13 on a Gert Town street.

The pictured man is not currently wanted in this investigation. NOPD Homicide Unit detectives believe he has knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Palmore was killed in the 4600 block of Washington Avenue in the middle of the day. Two gunmen walked up to him and opened fire, police said.

Sixth District officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at about 1:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.