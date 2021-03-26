Police blotter: Two shootings, an armed robbery, a stabbing

Two shootings were reported in Central City this week, including a drive-by that left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. In the other, a single bullet injured a man in the back.

Other crimes reported by the New Orleans Police Department include an early morning armed robbery of a driver in Gert Town and the domestic stabbing of a teenage girl in Pigeon Town.

Driver robbed in Gert Town

A man stopped for a stop sign at Pine and Edinburgh streets on Friday (March 26) at about 3 a.m. when two men approached. One came up to him from behind and the other from the side with a gun. They demanded his property, and he complied.

Man shot in Central City

A 26-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the back in Central City on Thursday (March 25). Sixth District NOPD officers found him on the ground at Josephine and Clara streets at 1:16 p.m. The city’s Emergency Medical Service took him to the hospital.

Teen stabbed in Pigeon Town

A 17-year-old girl was injured in a domestic stabbing Wednesday (March 24 ) evening during an argument at a home in the 8500 block of Spruce Street. Alfred Johnson, 33, was arrested in the incident.

He remained in the Orleans Justice Center on Friday on one count of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of marijuana. His bail was set at $6,000.

Woman shot multiple times in Central City

On Wednesday at about 2 p.m., a woman was standing at Washington Avenue and South Robertson when a car drove by. The occupants pointed guns out of the windows and showered her with bullets. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were not called to the scene; she arrived at the emergency room by private conveyance. The police report states that they did not know the victim’s identity.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.