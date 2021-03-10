Police blotter: One shooting and three robberies in eight hours on Uptown streets

A man was injured in a shooting during the Tuesday (March 9) morning rush hour at South Carrollton Avenue. As the day progressed, pedestrians in Uptown neighborhoods were robbed of a cellphone, jewelry and a sport utility vehicle.

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 a.m. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was driving in the Carrollton area when he was boxed in by two vehicles at Plum Street and South Carrollton Avenue.

He got out of his car and ran, hearing gunshots behind him. When the gunfire ended, he got back into his car and drove to a family member’s house, police said. He then realized he had been shot, and the family member took him the hospital.

An armed robbery was reported at about 11:50 a.m. in Central City. An 18-year-old male was walking in the 2700 block of First Street when a man approached and struck him several times with a gun. The gunman then grabbed the teen’s cellphone and fled.

Another robbery took place in the Broadmoor area at about 3:40 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the parking lot of the gas station at Washington Avenue and Broad Street when he saw a female friend getting off a bus.

He walked the woman to her residence in the 4000 block of Eve Street. When he got there, a man came up from behind and hit him in the back of the head. He then took the victim’s jewelry and fled. The police report states the robber’s identity is known, but no suspect was named.

A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint in the East Riverside-Audubon area at about 5:30 p.m. The 34-year-old victim was walking in the 5300 block of Constance Street when a man walked up to her, pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys.

After a brief struggle, she turned over her keys. He drove off in her SUV, a silver Hyundai Tucson with Louisiana license plate 658 BBK.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.