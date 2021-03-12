Person of interest sought in shooting death of teenager in Hollygrove

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify and locate the pictured person of interest in the investigation of a homicide on March 8 in the 3300 block of Leonidas Street.

The young woman is not currently wanted. However, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives think she has information vital to the investigation and wish to interview her.

Officers are investigating the death of Rashad Anthony, 17, who was found slumped in the driver’s seat of an SUV at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday (March 8). Medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene, and the Coroner’s Office determined he died of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.