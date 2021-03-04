NOPD arrests juvenile in armed robberies, string of burglaries

NOPD photo

From the New Orleans Police Department

The NOPD as arrested a 17-year-old male accused in a Sixth District armed robbery and several other incidents in the First, Second and Sixth Districts.

On Tuesday (March 2) Sixth District Person’s Crime detectives, NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested the juvenile in relation to an armed robbery that occurred Jan. 18 in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue in the Garden District.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the execution of that warrant, the following items were recovered:

A stolen black Glock 19 with a tan grip

An Aero Precision x15 rifle, along with several armor piercing 5.56 rounds

Black gloves, ski masks, and a small plastic bag containing 97 Ecstasy pills (MDMA).

The arrested juvenile was booked and charged with:

Illegal possession of schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute

Illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of scheduled narcotic

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The arrested juvenile was also wanted in connection with the following incidents:

Two counts relative to simple burglary and two counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District

Five counts relative to simple burglary, two counts relative to attempted simple burglary of vehicle and three counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District

Three counts relative to simple burglary and three counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District

One count relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

Two counts relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

One count relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

Twelve counts relative to simple burglary and 12 counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the Second District

Three counts Relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

One count relative to illegal possession of stolen things in the Sixth District

Two counts relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents is asked to Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.