Man shot to death inside a car in Hollygrove late Monday

A man was sot to death Monday (March 8) night in Hollygrove, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 11:31 p.m., Second District officers were dispatched to Leonidas and Forshey streets to investigate reports of a shooting. They found a man slumped over the driver’s seat of a dark-colored sport utility vehicle. He had an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by city emergency medical responders. Police do not know his identity, according to a report released Tuesday morning.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and, once the man’s identity is determined, release the victim’s name upon notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.