Man shot to death in Gert Town

A man was shot to death Saturday (March 13) in the Gert Town neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Sixth District officers investigating reports of gunfire found the victim in the 4600 block of Washington Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical responders took him to the hospital, where he died. The NOPD reported at 2:20 p.m. that the incident has been reclassified as a homicide.

No further information is available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information that can aid the investigation. Those with information can also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.