Man shot in leg while riding four-wheeler in Central City

A man was shot on the street in Central City on Tuesday (March 16), the New Orleans Police Department reported.
The 30-year-old man was riding an ATV four-wheeler on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Robertson Street at about 3:30 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He said he saw a gunman point the firearm out of the window.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.