69-year-old woman hit in the head with a pipe during robbery attempt

A 69-year-old woman was struck in the head in a robbery attempt Sunday (Feb. 28) afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Josephine Street at about 1:50 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and demanded money.

She told him she didn’t have any money, and he responded by hitting her over the head with a piece of metal pipe. The assailant fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.