Viewpoint: Staying fit and safe during COVID-19

All across our great city—from the beautiful Bywater to the oak trees adorning our Uptown streets—thousands of us are limiting our social activities, reminiscing about festivals gone by, and working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic. As we look positively towards the future with hopes of getting “back to normal,” many of our daily routines remain restricted, and social distancing, self-quarantining, and the closure of many gyms have made it harder to exercise.

While it’s always important to stay active, regular physical exercise is emerging as one of the most vital parts of preserving our health and productivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many, you may be missing the camaraderie of the gym, the relaxation of swimming laps at your local fitness facility, or the social connection of a spin class with a group of friends. The good news is, the beautiful parks that make our city so unique are the perfect playground to stay fit—and stay safe.

Throughout neighborhoods in NOLA, there are plenty of options for practicing safe and socially-distanced exercise routines. Here are some of our recommendations for the best outdoor workout spots and COVID-safe workout classes in iconic New Orleans neighborhoods.

Uptown

Romney Studios

Romney Studios is offering amazing outdoor workouts at both of their Magazine Street locations. According to their website, the class is suitable for all fitness levels, and you’re encouraged to work at your own pace. This is a great and safe alternative to your favorite indoor workout classes.

Audubon Park

Ok, hear us out: we know how obvious this seems, but if you’re able to keep your distance from others on busier days, then the beauty of Audubon Park cannot be matched. It features an almost 2-mile scenic recreation path perfect for walking, running, biking, or even rollerblading. The playgrounds and workout equipment areas are now reopened. We should also note that wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing is encouraged by park employees in these areas.

Garden District

NOLA Tribe Yoga

If you’ve been neglecting your inner zen, you should check out NOLA Tribe Yoga classes. They offer several outdoor classes throughout the city, including yoga under the trees at The Tchoup Yard, where they equally encourage social distancing and beer drinking–yes, really. All for just $5 per person!

Lafayette Cemetery No. 1

Alright, we know this one sounds weird, but this historic cemetery is the perfect starting point for a long walk through the stunning Garden District. Try eavesdropping on many of the history tours that take place here while admiring the architecture. It’s easy to lose track of time on a long walk around here. Before you know it, you’ll have burned off all your calories from lunch and will be ready for a pick-me-up! (Feeling fancy? Grab some food at the iconic Commander’s Palace located across the street!)

Mid-City

City Park

City Park has countless spaces and various areas to explore. Whether it be looking at the impressive new Children’s Museum building or walking through the NOMA Botanical Garden, this park is incredibly vast and impressive. Not to mention, they have also opened their tennis courts and golf courses.

Kayaking on Bayou St. John

Yes, Kayaking on Bayou St. John does require access to a kayak (which we realize everyone might not have, and so here’s a list of NOLA-approved kayak rental businesses), but we really recommend this if possible. It’s a great excuse to get out on the water and burn some calories. The vibe in this area is truly unmatched.

Metairie

Lafreniere Park

This beautiful hidden gem nestled in Jefferson Parish has a 2-mile recreational track—a perfect park for exercise. The park also has five soccer fields, frisbee and kite flying, an 18-hole disk golf area, and more.

Pontiff Playground

It’s Jefferson Parish’s oldest public playground and the perfect place for outdoor exercise. There’s ample room for parking, and its amenities include tennis courts, a baseball field, a running track and a children’s playground. There’s a space for every member of the family to get outside and get their exercise in!

Bywater

Stroll through the French Quarter

If you haven’t walked through the French Quarter since COVID, you’re really missing out. Why not start in the Bywater and take an easy 10-block stroll or bike ride down to the French Quarter?

Crescent Park

A favorite of the Satsuma team, Crescent Park is a 20-acre urban linear park with amazing views. The park has tons of room for running and bike riding while keeping it easy to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Be sure to book a class with Move Ya Brass!

Honorary mentions: FitLot and the Lafitte Greenway!

If you’re interested in discovering even more New Orleans areas, check out our property listings and get inspired by what our city has to offer. Discover more in-depth guides to all of these neighborhoods and more!