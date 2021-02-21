Two Lusher football coaches seriously injured in hit-and-run

Two football coaches at Lusher Charter School suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident on Mardi Gras (Feb. 16) night, the school’s CEO and athletic director told the Lusher community in an email on Saturday. One coach lost both legs as a result of the hit-and run.

The email from CEO Kathy Riedlinger and Athletic Director Louis Landrum sent Feb. 20 stated the accident caused “serious injury to Coach Pierre Warren and life-threatening injury to Coach Adam Sivia.”

Trauma surgeons were able to save Sivia’s life, according a GoFundMe page set up by Sivia’s brother David Sivia — but to do so they had to amputate both of his legs.

Sivia teaches kindergarten at Arthur Ashé Charter School and is the special teams coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Lusher, online profiles show. He has lived in New Orleans for about three years.

On Sunday morning, “Coach Adam” posted on Twitter:

“My life has constantly resolved around competition, sports, and fitness. It’s not over, but it’s going to look a lot different now that I lost my legs. This next hurdle in life is gigantic, but I’m gonna make that leap and overcome & conquer.”

More than $100,000 had been raised for Sivia’s medical expenses by Sunday on GoFundMe.

No additional information was immediately available on his or Warren’s condition.