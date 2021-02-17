Suspect, vehicle sought in Claiborne car wash homicide

NOPD photo

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person of interest and a vehicle in the investigation of a homicide that occurred Wednesday (Feb. 17) in the 3700 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

The pictured suspect was seen at the Claiborne Avenue car wash where a man was shot to death at 3:19 p.m. The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with an unknown image on the front, dark colored jeans and dark shoes.

The unknown suspect was observed driving the pictured silver 2016 Honda Pilot bearing Louisiana plate ZRT 457 with a bike rack affixed to the rear. The Honda was reported stolen.

NOPD photo

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured person of interest and/or vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.