Police blotter: Two carjackings reported in Carrollton area

Two carjackings were reported in a time span of about 10 minutes Tuesday night in the Carrollton area.

The first took place in the Pigeon Town neighborhood and was reported at 8:49 p.m.. Two women, ages 60 and 22, were delivering food in the 8100 block of Green Street when two men approached and demanded they get out of the car. They complied.

But after they drove a few feet, the vehicle became in operable, police said. The carjackers then got out of the car and fled.

At about 9 p.m., a 22-year-old man was getting out of his car at Cohn and Pine streets, in East Carrollton, when two men walked up and demanded he turn over his keys.

They both got into his car — a black Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 911 CLM — and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.