Police blotter: Three shootings, four armed robberies reported in Uptown neighborhoods during weekend

Uptown neighborhoods saw a rise in violent crime over the weekend, with three shootings, four armed robberies and an attempted carjacking among the crimes reported.

Breaking: On Monday morning, a suspect linked to four of the armed robberies, the two in the Audubon and the two in the Carrollton area, had barricaded himself in a home on Audubon Street.

Shooting and armed robbery in Audubon area

On Sunday night in the Audubon area, a shooting was preceded by an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Broadway.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 7), a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

A police report states that the victim fled after he was approached by a gunman. The gunman then opened fire and struck the victim, who was transported to a hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

About 15 minutes earlier in the same block, a 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint, police said. A gunman had walked up and demanded property, and the victim complied.

Shootings in Central City, Hoffman Triangle

Another man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Central City. Police were called to the 2800 block of Thalia Street just before 3 p.m.

They found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his left abdomen. Medical responders took him to the University Medical Center.

Two shootings were reported on Friday (Feb. 5).

The first occurred as a 48-year-old man was checking his mail in the 3300 block of South Saratoga Street, near Louisiana Avenue, at about 2:15 p.m.

Gunfire erupted from a white BMW sedan driving, hitting the victim in the right thigh with one bullet.

The other shooting occurred in the Hoffman Triangle area at about 5:20 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was shot at close range while sitting inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of South Derbigny Street. EMS responders took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Armed robberies in Carrollton

Three armed robberies were reported in the Carrollton over the weekend.

The first occurred on Saturday (Feb. 6) before 9 a.m. on Willow Street near Lowerline Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by two men while walking on Willow. One of the men held a gun to his side while they took money from his wallet, police said. They returned the other items that were in his pockets.

The assailants fled on foot, heading west on Willow. Police described one of the assailants as a Black man with a cross tattoo on his face.

About three blocks away, not long after 9 a.m., a 25-year-old man was approached from behind by two men.

They grabbed him by the shoulder, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. The victim tried to take the gun away from his assailant, but was pushed down.

The victim got up and started to run off. The gunman fired a shot at him, then the two fled, police said. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday night, a 22-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 7100 block of Green Street.

The gunman approached him at about 9:50 p.m. and demanded his property, and he complied.

Wallet snatching in the Garden District

On Sunday night at about 9 p.m., a 62-year-old man was walking in the 3300 block of St. Charles Avenue when a man came up to him from behind, grabbed the wallet out of his back pocket and fled.

Carjacking in Freret area

A carjacking in the Freret neighborhood was thwarted by a stick shift. The victim, a 68-year-old woman, was approached by a man in the 2600 block of Marengo Street at about 9:25 p.m. on Friday.

He demanded her keys, and she turned them over. But when he got in the car he was unable to operate it because he had a manual transmission. He fled the scene on foot.

Further details on these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.