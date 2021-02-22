Police blotter: Shootings in Central City, Hoffman Triangle leave two injured

On Sunday — a day after a shooting in Central City left two men dead — two shootings were reported in Uptown neighborhoods.

Early Sunday (Feb. 21), a 39-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of Roman Street when shots were fired at his car.

He was struck in the gunfire and drove himself to the emergency room. The shooting was reported to the NOPD at 2:52 a.m.

At 10:26 p.m. on Sunday, Sixth District officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Loyola Avenue, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, 38, was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. The gunman fled on foot.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.