Nix Library to close temporarily for ADA renovations 

Nix Library will temporarily close to the public for facilities upgrades to bring the building to American Disabilities Act standards, starting Monday (Feb. 22).

The project includes the installation of an ADA-compliant wheelchair lift and an accessible public bathroom.

Located on South Carrollton Avenue, Nix Library has been a part of the New Orleans Public Library since 1930. Executive Director and City Librarian Gabriel Morley said the renovations will make Nix better equipped to serve the entire community.

“The Nix Library renovations will ensure that this community treasure truly is for everyone,” Morley said. “We’re thrilled to be revamping one of our oldest library locations in a way that will allow us to increase access and continue to fulfill our mission to transform lives, enrich neighborhoods and preserve history for years to come.”

Construction for the project will begin March 1, and Nix Library will be closed for the duration of these renovations and will reopen following their completion.

Items may not be returned to Nix Library during its closure, but library users can return items checked out from Nix Library to any other library location.

This project is expected to be completed in Summer 2021. A reopening date will be determined when renovations are complete.

For the duration of the closure, Nix patrons can use any of the other 14 library locations. The two closest locations are Milton H. Latter Memorial Library at 5120 St. Charles Avenue and Mid-City Library at 4140 Canal Street.