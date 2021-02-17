Man shot to death at South Claiborne car wash

A man was shot death Monday afternoon at the Pelican Pointe Car Wash on South Claiborne Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was in a car at the business in the 3700 block of South Claiborne at 3:19 p.m when a vehicle parked next to him.

A gunman got out of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, police said. The victim died at the scene.

Because of this police activity, South Claiborne Avenue is seeing traffic delays in the area of Napoleon Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until police activity has concluded in this area.

Further information was not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.