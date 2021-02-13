Man killed in Central City double shooting

A shooting left one man dead and another wounded Saturday (Feb. 13) evening in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 5:08 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers were called to Washington and Loyola avenues for an aggravated battery by shooting. The officers found two men suffering with gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Stephanie Gray at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.