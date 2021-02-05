Man injured in Hoffman Triangle shooting

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday on Washington Avenue in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 35-year-old man was in the 3600 block of Washington just after 5 p.m. when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire. The victim was taken to a local hospital by the Emergency Medical Service.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.