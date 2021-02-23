Goat yoga, plant sales and brunch start up again at Paradigm Gardens

Paradigm Gardens

Goat yoga and plant sales are starting up again Paradigm Gardens in Central City. The events raise money for the Paradigm Gardens School, a tuition-free private school for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Weekly plant sales start Sunday (Feb. 28) and promise seasonal heirloom veggies, fruits, flowers and herbs, plus something you generally don’t find at the big-box stories or garden centers: brunch. Breakfast from top local chefs, fresh squeezed juices and cold-brew coffee are offered, along with music, arts and crafts vendors and chair massages.

Plant sales are Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon. If you’re in the market for plants, the Paradigm folks advise you to come early, as the plants sell out. Entrance is free but registration is required.

The goat yoga classes are scheduled for March 13, April 10 and May 8, beginning at 9 a.m. Featuring Cameroonian pygmy goats are led by master yoga teacher Jimena Urritia, the in-the-garden sessions are 45 minutes. Also included in the packages, which start at $50, are a Paradigm Gardens yoga shirt, breakfast empanadas with fresh-squeezed lemonade and cold-brew coffee, and a Paradigm windowsill garden kit.

Paradigm Gardens

1131 S Rampart St

504-344-9474

paradigmgardensnola.com