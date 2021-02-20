Double homicide reported on Eighth Street near St. Charles Avenue

Two men were shot to death on Eighth Street at Carondelet on Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Sixth District officers responding to a call arrived in the 1600 block of Eighth Street at 6:23 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 20). They found two men with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the driveway of a residence, according to an NOPD press release.

One victim was declared dead at the scene. The second victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of their families.

Homicide Detective Aaron Harrelson is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.