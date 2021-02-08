Armed robbery suspect in standoff with police near Tulane University

A SWAT roll has been declared in the 2100 block of Audubon Street, near Claiborne University, as a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting investigation has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the area.

WWL-TV and other news media report that a warrant was issued for Philip Barbarinin connection with armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

The robberies occurred Saturday morning in Carrollton neighborhood and Sunday evening in the Audubon neighborhood. In each incident, a male in his early 20s was targeted. NOLA.com reported that at least two of these victims is connected to Tulane University.

Barbarin is wanted on the six counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of access device fraud.

Citizens are urged to avoid this area until police activity has concluded.

Any residents living in the immediate area of this activity are urged to remain inside of their homes until police activity has concluded.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.