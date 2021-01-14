Woman carjacked at gunpoint just after midnight

A woman was carjacked Uptown early Thursday (Jan. 14), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident is one in a rash of carjackings and vehicle thefts this week that appear to target young women driving alone early in the morning.

The Uptown incident occurred not long after midnight in the 1800 block of Cadiz Street. A 25-year-old woman was parking her vehicle when a man approached with a handgun and ordered her out of the car.

The gunman fled in the vehicle, which was later recovered at Magic and North Miro streets in the Treme-Lafitte area.

On Tuesday at about 1 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was left stranded near the bayou in the Faubourg St. John neighborhood after three armed men took her car and purse. The next day, at about 5:30 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was struck in the face during an attempted car theft by six men in Mid-City.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.