Two storefront floats roll out on Magazine Street

Uptown Messenger

Home Malone and Mignon Faget, both on Magazine Street, have installed storefront floats to bring Carnival to shoppers and passers-by.

Home Malone is festooned with decorative elements from its own shop and those created by Stronghold Studios, complete with their silhouetted “Throw Me Somethin’ Mister” revelers. Kristen Malone said they put their creative minds together and the result is a team effort.

In keeping with Audubon Riverside theme “There Is a House in New Orleans” for the Krewe of House Floats, the Home Malone float carries the theme “Tropical Green House.”

Malone started out making painted furniture and art objects in her carport in 2011. “My parents were both creative and entrepreneurs,” Malone said, “so I have been around this all my life.”

She sold her wares under the name “Home Malone” at festivals and online. And she also taught workshops and hosted “paint parties,” where she provided the wood cut-outs and all the supplies and people could easily create their own artwork without having to invest in a lot of materials.

Malone sources things from local artists, as well as hiring them to do classes, such as making headdresses and tie-dye. “I support artists in the Deep South, and all the objects have a like feel and the sense of craftsmanship about them,” says Malone.

She is on a small business owners’ Facebook page, and in early 2019 she saw a post by the owner of the Bead Shop that the place next door was available. “I immediately went to see it, and signed the lease the very next day,” Malone said. The place at 4610 Magazine St. has a “homey” feel and complements her inventory.

Julia Bailey

Farther downtown on Magazine Street, the Mignon Faget Gallery has a storefront float created by the “Hire A Mardi Gras Artist” project of the Krewe of Red Beans. The float theme is “Rebirth” — a running concept throughout Mignon Faget collections in 2020 and the new year.

In fact, the Mardi Gras artists designing the installation took inspiration from the new Renaissance collection and the Rebirth Fleur-de-Lis butterfly jewelry to create these large-scale interpretations.

“This gives the Mignon Faget business a way to be a part of the wider community,” said Maghan Oroszito, the Mignon Faget chief operating and creative officer, “not only support local artists, but bring levity to our city. It also is a morale booster for the employees. It has bought joy to everyone who works here.”

Founder and jewelry designer Mignon Faget has long invested in the arts community, Oroszito said, so when the opportunity to be a part of the Krewe of Red Beans’ project, it was a natural for Faget’s company.

Julia Bailey

To supplement the unveiling, the store will also be launching its new Krewe of House Floats glasses and tea towels, available in-store and online.

In addition, the shop is part of the partnership with Magazine Merchants Association and Krewe of Red Beans, selling exclusive “Hire A Mardi Gras Artist” merchandise to further support those out-of-work due to the cancellation of parades and events.

Another visual treat on view is a Mardi Gras costume created by Jenny Campbell at the 3801 Magazine Street Gallery. It will be on display through Feb. 16.

Mignon Faget first began designing jewelry more than 50 years ago. She draws inspiration from the world around her — New Orleans architecture, Louisiana wildlife, and everyday elements — and turns them into coveted pieces of jewelry.

Julia Bailey

Both these installations are adding to the Carnival spirit on Magazine Street.

Home Malone

4610 Magazine St.

504-766-6148

www.homemalonenola.com

Mignon Faget

3801 Magazine St.

504-891-2005

www.mignonfaget.com