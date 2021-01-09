Traffic advisory: Lane closures for sidewalk repairs begin Monday on St. Charles, South Claiborne

From the Mayor’s Office

Beginning on Monday (Jan. 11), weather permitting, the New Orleans Department of Public Works’ contractor, Hard Rock Construction Co., will close a travel lane in the 2400 block of South Claiborne Avenue and a portion of the bike lane in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue to accommodate sidewalk repairs as part of a city bond-funded sidewalk improvement program.

The closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday through the end of the month. Residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.

Lane closure signs will be in place throughout construction. Locations in the previously mentioned blocks will be affected.

During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed.

Crews will be removing damaged sidewalks and pouring new concrete sidewalks as part of a city bond-funded $1.2 million sidewalk improvement program. The work is expected to be complete in February, weather permitting.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.