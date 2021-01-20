The glittering doesn’t stop for Krewe of Muses as it launches Stilotto and Heels for Healers. Plus, there’s a house float.

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

Want to score a Krewe of Muses shoe this year?

Despite Carnival 2021 parades being canceled, the Krewe of Muses has gathered its glittering footwear forces, merging them with the group’s innovative philanthropy, for Muses Stilotto 2021 and Heels for Healers.

Muses Stilotto, a glitter-shoe lottery to attract customers to small local businesses, launches today (Jan. 20) and will run through Feb. 10.

Here’s how it works: Go to one of the more than 40 participating small businesses along the Muses parade route. Purchase an item — or two or three — then scan the QR code on the Stilotto placard at the business. A Stilotto entry form will pop up to fill out.

One shoe will be given out for each business. The more places you enter, the more chances of winning a Muses shoe. Note: a person can only enter the lottery once daily at each business.

The businesses are a mix of retail, restaurants and more — with the list growing each day. See below for a list of current businesses or check here for an updated list.

When Carnival parades were canceled, Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg and Muses members thought: “What could we do to help businesses?” Rosenberg said, adding that some of the businesses on the route earn 50% of their annual income during Carnival.



“We recognized the huge impact that COVID-19 had on the city’s economy and Mardi Gras,” she said. “Our krewe is encouraging people to visit local businesses to play Stilotto.”

On Muses tHERsday, Feb. 11, which would have been parade day, winners will be drawn and announced on the Muses website. A person can win a maximum of three shoes. All shoes must be picked up Feb. 14 at a socially distanced drive-thru site, yet to be determined by the krewe.

Heels for Healers

“We wanted to bring spark and a bit of joy to health care workers who are so overwhelmed right now,” said Rosenberg about Heels for Healers.

To honor them, Muses members are glittering shoes to give away to nurses, doctors and hospital support staff.

“Right now we have 10 hospitals lined up,” said Rosenberg, The krewe hopes to make 21 shoes for each hospital in honor of the krewe’s 21st anniversary. Details and distribution are still being worked out.

A re-cap on the history of the Muses shoes: The first shoes are credited to Nicola Wolf. She was inspired by the Zulu coconut to do something special for friends she saw along the route. The glitter shoes were a hit and became an iconic and coveted throw.

House float on St. Charles Avenue

Rosenberg said they looked at a lot of houses to be the Muses’ house float, a concept popularized by the Krewe of House Floats, a group organized by Megan Boudreaux.

The project encompasses homes decorated for Carnival in New Orleans and surrounding parishes. The Krewe of House Floats is producing a map, aiming to have most of bedecked homes on it by the beginning of February.

Artist Susan Giselson, who is the visual eye and artist for the Muses’ floats, is working on a design to go on the façade of a home on St. Charles Avenue, between Marengo and Constantinople streets. The transformation is scheduled to start Jan. 29, to be completed on Jan. 31.

All of this is keeping Rosenberg and krewe members busy, and happily so. The women’s krewe, named for the nine Muses, daughters of Zeus, was founded by Rosenberg in 2000. It celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

In addition to the glittered shoes, the krewe is known for the satirical themes for its parades, which in normal times roll on the Thursday before Mardi Gras. As with many Carnival organizations, an important component of the krewe is philanthropy; it supports community programs throughout the year.

Uptown Stilotto businesses

MAGAZINE STREET

Guy’s Po Boys

5259 Magazine St.

Henry’s Uptown Bar

5101 Magazine St.

Tito’s Ceviche and Pisco

5015 Magazine St.

Pizza Domenica

4933 Magazine St.

Rainbow Grocery

4837 Magazine St.

Le Bon Temps Roule

4801 Magazine St.

Apolline

4729 Magazine St.

Casey Langteau Art

4700 Magazine St.

The Bead Shop

4612 Magazine St.

Home Malone

4610 Magazine St.

La Boulangerie

4600 Magazine St.

Poets Custom Framing

826 Cadiz St.

Nola Flora

4536 Magazine St.

Raw Republic

4530 Magazine St.

Magpie

4529 Magazine St.

Brothers Three Lounge

4520 Magazine St.

Del Fuego

4518 Magazine St.

Alice and Amelia

4432 Magazine St.

Mike the Bike Guy

4411 Magazine St.

Grab & Geaux

4409 Magaizine St.

ST. CHARLES AVENUE

Superior Seafood

4338 St. Charles Ave.

Fat Harry’s

4330 St Charles Ave.

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company

4141 St. Charles Ave

Superior Grill

3636 St Charles Ave.

Gracious Bakery and Café

2854 St. Charles Ave.

Please-U-Restaurant

1751 St. Charles Ave.

BackRoom Fabric

1627 St. Charles Ave

Tacos and Beer

1622 St. Charles Ave.

Lula Restaurant Distillery

1532 St. Charles Ave.

Promenade Fabrics

1520 St. Charles Ave.

Eversaint Salon

1515 St. Charles Ave.

Slice Pizzeria

1513 St. Charles Ave.

Mr. Ed’s Oyster Bar

1327 St. Charles Ave.