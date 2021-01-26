Suspect sought in September homicide on Saratoga and Thalia

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in the investigation of a homicide in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street on Sept. 9, 2020.

NOPD’s Homicide Unit detective determined the individual pictured above to be a suspect in the shooting death. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is suspected in the death of Gerren Green, 19. Green was found dead of a gunshot wound at about 5 p.m. Sept. 9 on South Saratoga and Thalia Street in Central City.

The suspect is described as a black male with braided hair. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark-colored short and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Arin Starzyk at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.