Second suspect sought in Christmas Day homicide

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Samuel Hunter Jr., 28, in the investigation of the Christmas Day homicide in the Leonidas area.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of shots fired at Monroe and Green streets.

They found the body of Anthony Bridges on the sidewalk in front of a home in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 19.

Detectives have identified Hunter as the second of two suspects in this incident and have obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

The other suspect, Danny Hunter, 34, was arrested Dec. 25 and booked on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with this investigation. He remains jailed on a $300,000 bond, Sheriff’s Office records show.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Samuel Hunter Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.