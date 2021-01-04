Police Blotter: Shooting, two robberies in Fontainebleau, Garden District

A shooting and two robberies were reported Uptown over New Year’s weekend.

A 68-year-old man was injured when he got caught in the crossfire Sunday (Jan. 3) during a shooting in Fontainebleau, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was walking in the 3100 block of Broadway at about 4:40 p.m. when he saw gunfire coming from two separate vehicles, where the occupants were shooting at each other, police said.

One of the bullets struck the 68-year-old in the arm, and he was taken to the hospital via private conveyance.

Two early-morning robberies were also reported in Uptown neighborhoods.

On Sunday, a woman in a wheelchair was robbed of her purse in the Garden District. was in the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue at 1:40 a.m. when someone approached her from behind and grabbed her purse. The assailant fled the scene.

A car was stolen in the Fontainebleau area on Saturday (Jan. 2). A 34-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 4500 block of Walmsley Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. when a man approached.

He demanded her keys, and she threw them on the ground and ran in the house. He drove off in her car.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.