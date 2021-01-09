Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery reported in Central City

A shooting and an armed robbery were reported Friday (Jan. 8) in Central City.

A man was injured in a shooting at about 9:20 p.m., according to a New Orleans Police Department press release.

Police responding to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Liberty Street found the victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders transported him to the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, four people were robbed at gunpoint while in a car on Louisiana Avenue, the NOPD reported.

Two men, 23 and 25, and two women, 18 and 19, were parked in the 2600 block of Louisiana at about 2:45 p.m. when a pair of gunmen approached, demanding property.

The victims complied, turning over their belongings, including the car keys. The gunmen fled in the car, a white Nissan Sentra with green Tennessee temporary tags.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.