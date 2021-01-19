Police blotter: Armed robberies reported in Leonidas, Garden District

Two armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Monday (Jan. 18).

A Lexus sport utility vehicle was stolen at gunpoint from a 48-year-old man in the Leonidas neighborhood. At about 11:15 a.m., two armed men approached the victim in the 8300 block of Willow Street.

They demanded his keys and property, and he complied. The two gunmen fled in his black Lexus GX.

Another armed robbery occurred overnight in the Garden District but was reported to police at 1:35 p.m. on Monday.

A 27-year-old woman was in her car on Jackson Street near Magazine when an armed assailant entered the vehicle.

She grabbed her belongings and tried to run off, but a second assailant took the items from her. The two fled on foot.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.