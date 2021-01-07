Phunny Phorty Phellows herald Carnival with creativity and caution

The Krewe of Oak and the Three Wise Men toast the Phunny Phorty Phellows before the start of the groups streetcar ride through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
With masks creatively incorporated into costumes, 25 members of the Phunny Phorty Phellows boarded a streetcar Wednesday at the Willow Street Car Barn for their traditional Twelfth Night trip down St. Charles Avenue. Since 1981, the krewe has heralded the beginning of the New Orleans Carnival season.
Following COVID-19 restrictions, the 25 participants represented about 25 percent of the group’s usual size, the public was not allowed inside the streetcar barn to send them off, and crowds along the route were asked to wear masks and keep to small socially distanced groups.
The Phunny Phorty Phellows wave to small groups on Willow Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Children greet the Phunny Phorty Phellows at the turn from Willow onto Carrollton Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Riders take their seats on the streetcar before starting their trip through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The krewe hands out signature magnets along Willow Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Oak and the Three Wise Men toast the Phunny Phorty Phellows before the start of the groups streetcar ride through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Phunny Phorty Phellows toss beads along St. Charles Avenue at the start of their streetcar ride through Uptown. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)