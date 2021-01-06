Person-of-interest sought in Hollygrove homicide

The NOPD is seeking to locate and interview Ronald Burton, 41, as a person-of-interest in the investigation of a homicide on Oct. 10 in Hollygrove.

In the 8800 block of Colapissa Street, near Eagle Street and Earhart Boulevard, Michael Allen, 45, was found with gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead by medical responders at about 3:30 p.m.

Burton is not currently wanted in connection with this incident. However, detectives believe he has knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person-of-interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.