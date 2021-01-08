Krewe of You: KID smART hosts interactive events with carnival experts this season

Arts education nonprofit KID smART encourages you to “create your own Mardi Gras Krewe” with them this carnival season. Each Tuesday from Jan. 12 to Feb. 9, they will host interactive virtual events on how to make throws, costumes, and more from real krewe experts. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 16.

All Krewe of You art classes are scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., starting with krewe doubloon designing with Krewe of Rex and Krewe of Muses this Tuesday. Each event is open to all ages, registration by donation is available at KoY.eventbrite.com.

Krewe of You Activity Schedule

Jan. 12: Throws

Design Your Krewe Doubloons with Krewe of Rex & Krewe of Muses

Jan. 19: Music

Create your Krewe’s Song and Rhythm with Gregory Davis of Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Jan. 26: Floats

Build Your Krewe’s Floats with Krewe of King Arthur

Feb. 2: Dance

Choreograph Your Krewe’s Dance with Camel Toe Lady Steppers

Feb. 9: Costumes

Craft your Krewe’s Masks with Krewe of Red Beans

Read more from the KID smART press release below: