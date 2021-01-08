Krewe of You: KID smART hosts interactive events with carnival experts this season

Arts education nonprofit KID smART encourages you to “create your own Mardi Gras Krewe” with them this carnival season. Each Tuesday from Jan. 12 to Feb. 9, they will host interactive virtual events on how to make throws, costumes, and more from real krewe experts. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 16.
All Krewe of You art classes are scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., starting with krewe doubloon designing with Krewe of Rex and Krewe of Muses this Tuesday. Each event is open to all ages, registration by donation is available at KoY.eventbrite.com.
Krewe of You Activity Schedule
Jan. 12: Throws
Design Your Krewe Doubloons with Krewe of Rex & Krewe of Muses
Jan. 19: Music
Create your Krewe’s Song and Rhythm with Gregory Davis of Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Jan. 26: Floats
Build Your Krewe’s Floats with Krewe of King Arthur
Feb. 2: Dance
Choreograph Your Krewe’s Dance with Camel Toe Lady Steppers
Feb. 9: Costumes
Craft your Krewe’s Masks with Krewe of Red Beans
Read more from the KID smART press release below:
Mardi Gras in New Orleans will look a little different this year. Our favorite walking, dancing, marching, and rolling parades will be missed, but the opportunity to make Mardi Gras magic lives on. New Orleans-based, arts education non-profit, KID smART, invites revelers near and far to explore the music, movement, and visuals that bring Mardi Gras to life through a series of interactive, virtual events. Participants will learn from Carnival culture bearers representing New Orleans’ most acclaimed krewes and will then be led by artists to create all the elements of their own krewe.
The Krewe of You series allows all to celebrate Mardi Gras safely while learning about the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans Carnival. Students, families, and educators are invited to join via Zoom each Tuesday through February 9 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Each lesson and activity led by KID smART Teaching Artists will focus on a particular aspect of Mardi Gras krewes. Carnival culture bearers will give their perspective on the importance of each element and tradition.
Sign up for one or attend all five sessions! Registration is pay-what-you-can and all donations will go toward KID smART arts education programs in New Orleans public schools. For more information, visit KID smART Krewe of You.