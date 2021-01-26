Dog attacks would-be robber in Lower Garden District

A dog thwarted an armed robbery attempt in the Lower Garden District on Monday (Jan. 25), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The dog was walking with a 45-year-old man around noon in the 1300 block of Constance Street. A man approached the pair from behind, implied he had a gun and demanded the man’s money.

That’s when the victim’s dog attacked the gunman, who fled the area.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.