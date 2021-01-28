Cambronne and Birch intersection closes for upgrades as the Hollygrove, Leonidas roadwork project moves forward

Beginning on Monday (Feb. 1) and continuing through Friday (Feb. 5), weather permitting, Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan Inc. will close the intersection at Cambronne and Birch streets to vehicular traffic as part of the Hollygrove, Leonidas Group A project.

Traffic controls and signage will be in place; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.

Construction crews will close the intersection to remove and replace the entire intersection all at one time. This has the potential to shorten the duration of the closure to approximately five working days and lessen the impact to vehicular traffic.

During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed.

A Jan. 27 progress report on the Hollygrove, Leonidas Group A project states that the sewer line work is substantially complete, and pavement restoration work activity has increased throughout the project area.

Crews have been laying the bunder layer of asphalt (one of the last layers of asphalt installed for roadway restoration) in the following blocks in January: 2600 Gen. Ogden; 8900 Belfast; 8200 and 8600 Zimpel; 900 – 1100 Dante; 800, 1200 and 1500 Cambronne; 1300 and 1700 Monroe; 8900 Jeannette; 8500 Birch; 8800 Green; 1800 Hamilton; and 2500 Joliet.

The scope of work for the $15 million Hollygrove, Leonidas Group A infrastructure improvement project includes replacing or repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines; repairing damaged curbs and gutters; patching the roadway with asphalt; replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons; and installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

Work on the entire project is scheduled to be complete in the spring, weather permitting. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.