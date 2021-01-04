Audubon Zoo is recycling strands of holiday lights to aid wildlife

New Orleanians will be dragging their Christmas trees to the curb for coastal restoration after Jan. 6. but what all those strands of lights?

Most holiday lights are not bio-degradable — and they are dangerous to animals that can get tangled in the strands. You can make a positive impact on the natural world by recycling your lights and keeping them out of the landfill.

Audubon Zoo is now collecting the strands for its Lights for Lions recycling program.

All proceeds from Audubon’s Lights for Lions will support the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund. Lion populations have declined by half in just a quarter century. Their loss signals the loss of the wild in Africa.

You can drop off lights at the zoo until Jan. 13. The collection box is at the front entrance to the Audubon Zoo. Deposit the lights only — not bags or boxes.