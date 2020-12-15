Street Renaming Commission to host meeting for recommendations, public feedback

General Ogden, Palmer, Leonidas, and Calhoun are a few Uptown streets that may have new names soon. The City Council Street Renaming Commission (CCSRC)—established to make recommendations for renaming streets, parks, and places in New Orleans that honor white supremacists—will host a public meeting this Wednesday, December 16 to discuss the findings and recommendations listed in its initial report.

Here, the community can give additional feedback before the Commission delivers its final report to the Council in the coming weeks.

The virtual public meeting will start around 4 p.m., immediately following the CCSRC meeting that begins at 3 p.m. The meeting will be accessible via livestream on the Council’s YouTube channel here and on the Councils’ website.

The Commission strongly encourages members of the public to submit their thoughts on its initial list of streets, parks, and public places recommended for renaming via the Council’s website in advance of the meeting. Submit a public comment here.

To learn more about the CCSRC and the citywide renaming process, visit nolaccsrc.org.